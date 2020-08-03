Vikings activate Anthony Barr and Ifeadi Odenigbo from COVID-19 reserve list

The Vikings activated linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, meaning they can return to TCO Performance Center to take part in the limited training camp activities that are going on at this point.

The team also placed veteran linebacker Ben Gedeon on the physically-unable-to-perform list, announced that rookie wide receiver Quartney Davis (Texas A&M) had passed his physical after opening on the active/non-football injury list and waived wide receiver Davion Davis of Sam Houston State and cornerback Kemon Hall of North Texas. Gedeon suffered two concussions last season and can’t practice until he’s cleared by the medical staff.

The COVID-19 reserve list was created for a player who either tests positive for the virus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Teams are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status, and can not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for the coronavirus.

Vikings players still on the COVID-19 reserve list include Justin Jefferson, Oli Udoh, Cameron Smith, Brian Cole II, Tyler Higby.