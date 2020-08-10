Podcast

Previous Story What’s wrong with the Twins? The Wild’s season is over and is college football dead? Next Story Unchained with Reusse: You never know

Vikings and Jadeveon Clowney: a match for 2020?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 10, 2020 12:49 pm
  • Mackey & Judd spent the show giving their thoughts on what the Vikings should do with their $13 million in salary cap space. Would defensive end Jadeveon Clowney look good in purple?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story What’s wrong with the Twins? The Wild’s season is over and is college football dead? Next Story Unchained with Reusse: You never know