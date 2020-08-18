Podcast

Previous Story Why Nelson Cruz is the best Twins player we’ve ever seen and baseball’s dumb unwritten rules Next Story Vikings training camp notes: Cam Dantzler, Bisi Johnson and defensive line

Vikings’ cornerback projections for 2020 season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 18, 2020 12:35 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus to talk about realistic expectations for the Vikings’ cornerbacks this season.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Why Nelson Cruz is the best Twins player we’ve ever seen and baseball’s dumb unwritten rules Next Story Vikings training camp notes: Cam Dantzler, Bisi Johnson and defensive line