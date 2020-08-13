Vikings’ first full practice of training camp will come with no players on COVID-19 list

The Vikings activated offensive tackle Oli Udoh from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, meaning the team has no players remaining on that list.

Udoh was cleared as the Vikings get set for their first full practice of training camp on Friday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The Vikings had as many as nine players on the list, including linebacker Anthony Barr. Defensive tackle Armon Watts told the Star Tribune on Thursday that he spent two days on the list last week because of a false-positive.

Other Vikings who landed on the COVID-19 list included defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo; wide receiver Justin Jefferson; safety Brian Cole II; offensive linemen Blake Brandel and Tyler Higby; and linebacker Cameron Smith.

Higby, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, was waived after being activated on Sunday. Smith, meanwhile, was waived days after he announced he will need open-heart surgery because of an abnormality that was found after he tested positive for COVID-19. The move was procedural and he will be placed on injured reserve with a non-football injury/illness designation once he clears waivers.

If a player was placed on the COVID-19 list it doesn’t necessarily mean that player had the virus. The list was created for players who either tested positive or who had to be quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

The Vikings waived linebacker DeMarquis Gates to make room for Udoh on the 80-man roster. The Vikings’ first practice in pads will be Monday.