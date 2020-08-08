Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith will undergo open-heart surgery

Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith had a COVID-19 follow-up exam this past week and it might have saved his life. Smith announced Saturday on Instagram that he needs open-heart surgery and will miss this coming season. Smith’s heart issue was discovered during the exam.

Here’s the post from Smith.

Smith, 23, was drafted in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2019 after playing college football at Southern Cal. He played in five games last season and, as you can see in his post, Smith said he will return to playing football “as soon as I am healed and cleared.”