Previous Story
The greatness of Randy Dobnak and the Twins’ bullpen and a Scoop with Doogie.
Vikings offensive line battles in training camp!
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 6, 2020 11:48 am
With Vikings training camp underway, Mackey & Judd breakdown the offensive line battles that are taking place. Specifically, where rookie Ezra Cleveland fits in on the trenches.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Vikings activate defensive tackle Armon Watts from COVID-19 list
Randy Dobnak dazzles in return to Pittsburgh as Twins start season 10-2 for first time
Zulgad: No return on investment: Mats Zuccarello’s underwhelming ways continue in Wild’s return
P.J. Hall fails physical with Vikings, returns to Raiders; Armon Watts placed on COVID-19 reserve list
Zulgad: What might have been? Rashod Bateman’s decision eliminates potential for special season
