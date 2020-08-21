Podcast

Vikings training camp notes: Cornerbacks, offensive line and Dalvin Cook

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 21, 2020 10:45 am
  • Mackey & Judd talk with Courtney Cronin from ESPN to go over the the latest updates from Vikings training camp including the latest on the cornerbacks, offensive line, Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins and a Mr. Mankato update!

