Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Biggest Twins win of the season? More Twins trade scenarios and Old Tweets Exposed!
Vikings training camp notes: power rankings and offensive live shuffle
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 25, 2020 1:06 pm
Mackey & Judd open the show with ESPN’s power rankings who rank the Vikings 10th.
Also, the latest from Vikings’ training camp including the latest on the offensive line.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Vikings won’t have fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for first two home games
Zulgad: Decisions, decisions: With MLB trade deadline approaching, will the Twins be buyers?
Zulgad: The five players the Vikings can least afford to lose this season
Zulgad’s training camp observations: Vikings lacking luxury of time when it comes to making decisions
Jake Odorizzi goes back on IL as Twins’ injury woes continue to grow (with Evening Judd commentary)
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Biggest Twins win of the season? More Twins trade scenarios and Old Tweets Exposed!