Vikings training camp update: Dalvin Cook’s contract and Kirk Cousins’ footwork

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 20, 2020 2:52 pm
  • Mackey & Judd go over the latest from Vikings’ training camp, starting with the Dalvin Cook contract talks breaking off and including Kirk Cousins’ comments about improving his footwork this season. Is that even possible, or a good idea?

