Which under-the-radar Vikings will emerge in 2020?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 7, 2020 12:47 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to discuss which under-the radar Vikings players could or need to emerge in 2020.

