Vikings waive draft pick, replace him with linebacker David Reese II

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to make a decision on Brian Cole II. The third of the Vikings’ four seventh-round picks in last April’s draft, the safety from Mississippi State was placed on waivers on Wednesday. The Vikings signed linebacker David Reese II to take Cole’s spot on the roster.

An undrafted free agent last spring, Reese signed with the Panthers after being a four-year starter at Florida. He was released on Saturday. Reese played in 46 games and made 38 starts for Florida, finishing with 322 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception. He was named All-SEC second team by the Associated Press.