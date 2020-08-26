vikings

Previous Story Vikings won’t have fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for first two home games

Vikings waive draft pick, replace him with linebacker David Reese II

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad August 26, 2020 4:40 pm


It didn’t take long for the Vikings to make a decision on Brian Cole II. The third of the Vikings’ four seventh-round picks in last April’s draft, the safety from Mississippi State was placed on waivers on Wednesday. The Vikings signed linebacker David Reese II to take Cole’s spot on the roster.

An undrafted free agent last spring, Reese signed with the Panthers after being a four-year starter at Florida. He was released on Saturday. Reese played in 46 games and made 38 starts for Florida, finishing with 322 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception. He was named All-SEC second team by the Associated Press.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story Vikings won’t have fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for first two home games