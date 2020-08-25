Vikings won’t have fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for first two home games

There might be fans allowed into U.S. Bank Stadium for Vikings games at some point this season, but it won’t be for the first two.

The team announced Tuesday morning that the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against Green Bay and the Sept. 27 game against Tennessee will be closed to the public. This means the earliest game at U.S. Bank Stadium that could have fans in attendance will be Oct. 18 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s the statement from the team:

Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.

Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, September 13, and Sunday, September 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.