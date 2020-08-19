What a headache: Mitch Garver leaves Twins’ loss because of injury; Rich Hill calls start “pretty pathetic”

MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver’s already difficult season might have taken a turn for the worse on Wednesday night at Target Field.

The catcher left the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after he struck out swinging in the sixth. Garver went down to one knee and was in obvious discomfort after Brewers starter Brett Anderson struck him out and Alex Avila came in to catch the seventh. The Twins announced that Garver had been removed with soreness in his right side.

Garver had one single and two strikeouts in his three at-bats as he continued to struggle in the first 25 games of this 60-game regular season. Garver is slashing .154/.262/.212 with one home run and two RBIs in 17 games. His two strikeouts on Wednesday give him 24 in 52 at-bats.

“We have some concern,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said when asked about Garver’s health afterward. “We’re going to kind of wait and assess it and figure out over the next 24 hours really what we’re dealing with. No way to really know that at the moment. He was uncomfortable so we’re going to find that out. Obviously, a few things going on recently in the health department. We need to use this time to get straightened out and we may end up taking advantage of our depth in some ways.”

Garver had a breakout season in 2019, slashing .273/.365/.630 with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs in 93 games to earn American League Silver Slugger honors at the catching position. He joined five-time honoree Joe Mauer as the only Twins catchers to earn the Silver Slugger.

Baldelli said Garver’s approach at the plate had improved in the past week. “Garver’s had much better at-bats,” Baldelli said, “I think he was feeling better simplifying the swing and hitting balls. You start looking up (at the scoreboard) and you see the 108 or 107 (miles per hour) off the bat. That’s the guy we know, those good quality at-bats. We’re starting to see them more and more. I’m sure he’s definitely frustrated. Again, we’re not really sure what we’re dealing with (from an injury standpoint), so it’s not something that we want to get too far ahead on until we find out more.”

If Garver does miss time, it’s likely the Twins will bring over catcher Willians Astudillo from the squad of players they have had working out at their alternate training site in St. Paul. The Twins currently have three players on the injured list, including third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf), righthander Homer Bailey (right biceps tendinitis) and reliever Cody Stashak (lower back inflammation).

Here are nine other tidbits from Wednesday: