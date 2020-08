Mackey & Judd breakdown the Twins’ weekend series with the Kansas City Royals, specifically another phenomenal performance from Randy Dobnak; (31:00) What’s wrong with Miguel Sano?; (45:00) Judd’s elevator’s experience; (51:00) Our most important Vikings topic of the day!; (55:00) Random Season Recall on the 2007-08 Timberwolves!