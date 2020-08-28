Podcast

What’s next for the Twins after the boycott? And Action Movie Rewind: Karate Kid

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 28, 2020 12:39 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show discussing the Twins’ decision to not play their game against the Tigers on Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.
  • (17:34) Wrap early with Reusse.
  • (32:444) Action Movie Rewind: Karate Kid.

Podcast

