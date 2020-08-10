What’s wrong with the Twins? The Wild’s season is over and is college football dead?

- Mackey & Judd open the show breaking down the Twins being swept by the lowly Kansas City Royals. How concerning is the Twins’ four-game losing streak?
- (32:24) The Wild’s season is over and now they own a 12.5% chance at the No.1 overall pick. How do Mackey, Judd and Declan feel about the Wild being ousted by Vancouver?
- (44:00) We know the Big Ten football season is close to being canceled, but is this the right call and did university presidents really have a plan?
- (01:03:57) Random Season Recall on the 1997 Vikings.