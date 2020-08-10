Podcast

Previous Story How concerned should we be about Josh Donaldson’s injury? Next Story Vikings and Jadeveon Clowney: a match for 2020?

What’s wrong with the Twins? The Wild’s season is over and is college football dead?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 10, 2020 12:02 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show breaking down the Twins being swept by the lowly Kansas City Royals. How concerning is the Twins’ four-game losing streak?
  • (32:24) The Wild’s season is over and now they own a 12.5% chance at the No.1 overall pick. How do Mackey, Judd and Declan feel about the Wild being ousted by Vancouver?
  • (44:00) We know the Big Ten football season is close to being canceled, but is this the right call and did university presidents really have a plan?
  • (01:03:57) Random Season Recall on the 1997 Vikings.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story How concerned should we be about Josh Donaldson’s injury? Next Story Vikings and Jadeveon Clowney: a match for 2020?