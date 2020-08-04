Shows
How will Mike Zimmer get the most out of inexperienced defensive tackles and cornerbacks in 2020?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 4, 2020 12:18 pm
Mackey & Judd discuss how difficult of job it’s going to be for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to get the most out of his inexperienced defensive tackles and cornerbacks with so little time on the field in training camp and no preseason games.
Vikings
