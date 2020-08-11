Podcast

Previous Story How good is Randy Dobnak? The NHL Draft Lottery is rigged and Old Tweets Exposed

Which Vikings player will regress in 2020?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 11, 2020 12:17 pm
  • Mackey & Judd try to figure out who will win the Xavier Rhodes Award in 2020. AKA, which Vikings player will fall off a cliff in 2020?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story How good is Randy Dobnak? The NHL Draft Lottery is rigged and Old Tweets Exposed