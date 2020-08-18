Why Nelson Cruz is the best Twins player we’ve ever seen and baseball’s dumb unwritten rules

- Mackey & Judd break down another Twins win and try to figure out the team’s bullpen usage.
- (07:00) Is Nelson Cruz the best Twins player we’ve seen?
- (17:30) Eddie Rosario’s defense is improving and helped the Twins win the past two games. So what happened?
- (28:00) The debut of a new segment called “Down with the Old Guard.” We focus on Fernando Tatis Jr. feeling the need to apologize for hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch.
- (49:50) The most important Vikings talker of the day.
- (55:00) Old Tweets Exposed.
- (1:03:50) Wrap with Reusse!