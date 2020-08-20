Podcast

Previous Story Vikings training camp update: Dalvin Cook’s contract and Kirk Cousins’ footwork Next Story The Wild should target these centers this offseason

Vikings have toughest schedule this season when it comes to opposing QBs

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 20, 2020 3:12 pm
  • Mike Sando of The Athletic joins Mackey & Judd to discuss his story that reveals the Vikings have the toughest schedule this season when it comes to the opposing quarterbacks they will face.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



