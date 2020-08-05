Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: WrestleMania 2000 rewind

Wild fall to the Canucks in Game 2

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 5, 2020 1:46 am
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan react to the Wild dropping game 2 of their series to the Vancouver Canucks in the NLH Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: WrestleMania 2000 rewind