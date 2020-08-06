Shows
Previous Story
Vikings offensive line battles in training camp!
Wild on brink of elimination after Game 3 loss to the Canucks
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 6, 2020 5:26 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan react to the Wild’s loss to the Canucks in Game 3 of the qualifying round, breaking down Dean Evason’s new line combinations, reacting to the good-and-bad from Kevin Fiala and wondering what has happened to Minnesota’s power play.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
