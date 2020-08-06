Podcast

Wild on brink of elimination after Game 3 loss to the Canucks

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 6, 2020 5:26 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan react to the Wild’s loss to the Canucks in Game 3 of the qualifying round, breaking down Dean Evason’s new line combinations, reacting to the good-and-bad from Kevin Fiala and wondering what has happened to Minnesota’s power play.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



