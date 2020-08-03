Podcast

Wild take Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 3, 2020 1:12 am
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan immediately react to the Minnesota Wild taking Game 1 of the series against the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL playoffs.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Podcast

