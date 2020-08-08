Podcast

Wild’s season ends with a loss to the Canucks in the NHL playoffs

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 8, 2020 2:11 am
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan react to the Wild’s Game 4 to Vancouver Canucks and try to figure out what’s next for the team in 2020-21.

