Wolves win the draft lottery! And a Scoop with Doogie

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 21, 2020 11:40 am
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with the Timberwolves winning the NBA Draft Lottery!
  • (25:00) Jose Berrios finally comes through for the Twins.
  • (33:00) A Scoop with Doogie!;
  • (50:00) Wrap with Reusse!

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



