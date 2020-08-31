Podcast

Yannick Ngakoue’s arrival: What does it mean for Vikings and Dalvin Cook’s future?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 31, 2020 12:15 pm
  • Mackey & Judd break down what Yannick Ngakoue will bring to the Vikings.
  • Also, what will Ngakuoe’s inevitable pay day mean for Dalvin Cook’s contract?
  • The latest on Danielle Hunter still being absent from practice.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



