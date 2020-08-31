Shows
Yannick Ngakoue’s arrival: What does it mean for Vikings and Dalvin Cook’s future?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 31, 2020 12:15 pm
Mackey & Judd break down what Yannick Ngakoue will bring to the Vikings.
Also, what will Ngakuoe’s inevitable pay day mean for Dalvin Cook’s contract?
The latest on Danielle Hunter still being absent from practice.
Vikings
