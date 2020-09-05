Podcast

5 Keys to a Viking win over the Packers and Action Movie Rewind: Bad Boys!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 11, 2020 11:40 am
  • Mackey & Judd open with Judd’s keys to a Vikings win against the Packers.
  • (17:00) An amazing Byron Buxton stat.
  • (25:30) Action Movie Rewind: Bad Boys

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



