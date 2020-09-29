Alex Kirilloff reportedly will be added to Twins’ roster for playoffs

The Twins’ roster will have an interesting addition for the playoffs.

Alex Kirilloff, the second-ranked prospect in the organization, will be added to the team’s playoff roster when it is released on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports. Kirilloff, 22, was taken 15th overall in the 2016 draft by the Twins. He spent last season at Double-A, hitting .283/.343/.413 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 94 games at Pensacola.

The Twins also must decide whether center fielder Byron Buxton (concussion symptoms) and/or third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) will be on the roster for their best-of-three playoff series against the Astros at Target Field. The series will start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday with the Twins’ Kenta Maeda facing the Astros’ Zack Greinke.