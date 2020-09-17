Podcast

Are Minnesota Vikings supporting Kirk Cousins correctly?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 17, 2020 12:28 pm
  • Mackey & Judd go over comments made by the Browns general manager Andrew Berry about building around your quarterback and wonder if the Vikings have the right philosophy?
  • Also, how important is Adam Thielen to the Vikings offense?

