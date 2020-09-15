Podcast

Assessing the concern about Taylor Rogers

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 15, 2020 2:24 pm
  • Judd and Jake discuss Taylor Rogers’ struggles and whether the Twins need to rethink his role in the bullpen.
  • Other topics include: the offense coming together, Sano and Rosario injuries.

