Best Guess Part I: Who will be the Twins’ starting pitchers in wild card round?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins extended their winning streak to three games on Friday by beating Detroit 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at Target Field. The win streak follows a six-game skid and puts the Twins back in solid position to make the AL’s eight-team playoff field in this pandemic-shortened season.

The postseason will begin on Sept. 29 with a best-of-three wild card series. One key for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and Co., will be deciding on who will be the starting pitchers in the wild card round. Until the playoffs arrive, each week we are going to take our best guess at who the Twins will start in that short series, mixing how we know the team thinks with what also seems to make the most sense.

So here we go: