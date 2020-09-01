Podcast

BONUS: Reacting to Riley Reiff’s contract being restructured

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 1, 2020 2:44 pm
  • Judd and Declan react to the Vikings restructuring Riley Reiff’s contract, as well as the news that Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a four-year extension and what it means for Dalvin Cook.

