The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday against the Packers but Patrick isn’t feeling it with no preseason buildup. Patrick has a prediction on Dalvin Cook and wonders who can beat the Vikings for the NFC North title. Reusse also has stories from the Vikings’ early training camp days in Bemidji and how coaches like Norm Van Brocklin brought a far different approach than we see today. Reusse also has thoughts on Michael Pineda, Byron Buxton and The Eddie Rosario Experience.