Podcast

Previous Story Have the Vikings learned their lesson when it comes to offensive line? Next Story BONUS: Reacting to Riley Reiff’s contract being restructured

BONUS: WrestleMania 20 Rewind

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 1, 2020 2:07 pm
  • Mackey and Declan review WrestleMania 20, which is highlighted by two unlikely superstars getting put over in championship matches.
  • Also, Brock Lesnar’s ugly departure and the Undertaker’s return as the deadman.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Have the Vikings learned their lesson when it comes to offensive line? Next Story BONUS: Reacting to Riley Reiff’s contract being restructured