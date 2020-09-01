Shows
BONUS: WrestleMania 20 Rewind
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 1, 2020 2:07 pm
Mackey and Declan review WrestleMania 20, which is highlighted by two unlikely superstars getting put over in championship matches.
Also, Brock Lesnar’s ugly departure and the Undertaker’s return as the deadman.
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
