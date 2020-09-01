Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Reaction to the Twins standing pat at the MLB Trade Deadline

Can the Twins turn things around? And Reckless Speculation from Jay Williams on the Wolves

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 1, 2020 12:23 pm
  • Mackey apologies to Judd are in full panic mode over the Twins’ six-game losing streak.
  • (20:00) What was Luis Arraez thinking?
  • (47:13) Old Tweets Exposed.
  • And (53:48) Jay Willams from ESPN joins to talk Timberwolves!

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Reaction to the Twins standing pat at the MLB Trade Deadline