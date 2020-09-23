Cornerback Mike Hughes misses practice because of neck injury

The Vikings could be without two cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against Tennessee. Mike Hughes, the most experienced of the team’s corners, joined Cameron Dantzler in missing all of practice Wednesday. Hughes was listed with a neck injury. Dantzler, who did not play in last Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis, has a rib injury.

It’s uncertain if Hughes’ injury is related to the broken vertebrae that kept him out of the playoffs last season. If Hughes can’t play against the Titans, the Vikings likely will use first-round pick Jeff Gladney, Holton Hill and Kris Boyd as their top three corners. Harrison Hand and Mark Fields II also are on the depth chart.

Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2018, had his rookie season ended after six games by a torn ACL and other damage to his knee. He played in 14 games last season, starting three, before his neck injury.

The Vikings also were without backup running back Mike Boone (concussion) and linebacker Troy Dye (foot) during Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) was limited.