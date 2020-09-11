Podcast

Danielle Hunter’s injury: How bad is it?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 11, 2020 11:57 am
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by Courtney Cronin from ESPN to discuss how the Vikings plan to replace defensive end Danielle Hunter who was placed on the injured reserve to start the 2020 NFL season.

