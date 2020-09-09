Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
EMERGENCY POD: Vikings place Danielle Hunter on the IR
Does Brent Rooker need more playing time?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 9, 2020 4:34 pm
Judd and Jake discuss Brent Rooker’s strong play since his call-up, and the doubleheader split in St. Louis. Other topics: Jose Berrios is back. Will Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario sit against lefties once everyone is healthy? And playoff seeding!
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories
Waiting game: Dalvin Cook remains patient as other NFL running backs get big paydays
Zulgad: Vikings’ lack of transparency means we must assume the worst when it comes to Danielle Hunter
Vikings place defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve
Reports: Danielle Hunter’s status for Vikings’ opener is very much in doubt
Zulgad: Reason for optimism: Vikings are capable of winning now, but it’s clear focus has been put on the future
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
EMERGENCY POD: Vikings place Danielle Hunter on the IR