Does Brent Rooker need more playing time?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 9, 2020 4:34 pm
  • Judd and Jake discuss Brent Rooker’s strong play since his call-up, and the doubleheader split in St. Louis. Other topics: Jose Berrios is back. Will Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario sit against lefties once everyone is healthy? And playoff seeding!

