Eight is enough: One observation for each game of the Twins’ home stand

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins returned to Target Field a week ago having lost five in a row and hoping to receive inspiration from playing in front of the familiar cardboard cutouts at their downtown ballpark.

It didn’t work as planned. At least for one night. The Twins lost 8-5 to the White Sox in the opener of the three-game series, but manager Rocco Baldelli’s team rebounded nicely to take two of three from Chicago and then four of five from the Tigers, including both games of a doubleheader on Friday. The Twins (26-17) closed the home stand with a 6-2 victory on a rainy Monday afternoon.

Here are eight observations from the eight games, which included one in which the Tigers were the home team (the second game of Friday’s doubleheader) because it was a makeup of a game that had been rained out in Detroit.

