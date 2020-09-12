Shows
Previous Story
Michael Lombardi, Mike Tannenbaum, Derek Falvey, and Alex Stalock (ep. 313)
EMERGENCY POD: Dalvin Cook gets a 5-year contract extension
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 12, 2020 12:33 pm
Mackey & Judd react to the Vikings agreeing to terms on a five-year $63 million contract extension with running back Dalvin Cook!
