EMERGENCY POD: Vikings place Danielle Hunter on the IR

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 9, 2020 4:30 pm
  • Judd and Declan provide immediate reaction to the news that Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is going on injured reserve and will miss at least the first three games of the 2020 season.

Topics:
