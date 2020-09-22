Here’s why Jose Berrios should start Game 1 of the playoffs for Twins

The Twins entered Tuesday’s game against Detroit with five game remaining in the regular season and the wild card round of the playoffs set to open next week. At this point, the Twins would face the Yankees in a 4-5 matchup in a best-of-three series that would be played at Target Field.

So what should the rotation be for a Twins team that has lost 13 consecutive playoff games to the Yankees and has an MLB-record 16-game losing streak in the postseason? We took a shot at this in early September. Things have changed since then, so let’s try again.