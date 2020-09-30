Hitting the market: A look at the Twins set to become free agents this offseason

The list of Twins players set to become free agents this offseason:

Ehire Adrianza, utility player: The 31-year-old made $1.6 million this season and can play all infield positions. He hit .191/.287/.270 in 44 games this season but in 2019 he slashed . 272/.349/.416 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 83 games. Prediction: Twins keep him around.

Alex Avila, catcher: The 33-year-old was brought in to serve as Mitch Garver’s backup, but likely will depart with Ryan Jeffers having proven he’s ready for a role with the big-league club. Avila, signed to a one-year, $4.25 million deal last winter, slashed only .184/.355/.286 with one homer and two RBIs in 23 games. Prediction: Almost no chance he’s back.

Tyler Clippard, righthanded reliever: The veteran proved to be a quality addition to the Twins’ bullpen after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract. Clippard went 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 26 games, including two starts as an opener. The 35-year-old gave up eight earned runs and 19 hits in 26 innings. Prediction: Valuable veteran likely returns.

Nelson Cruz, Designated hitter: One of the biggest impact free agents the Twins have brought in, Cruz’s agent and the team had discussions about him signing a new deal last winter. That didn’t happen and it will be interesting to see what the Twins now offer, especially if the National League decides to stick with the DH and Cruz’s opportunities to find employment grow. Cruz, who had 41 homers and 108 RBIs in his first season with the Twins, spent much of the shortened season keeping his name in the MVP race. He finished with a slash line of .303/.397/.595 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in 53 games. His home run total was fifth in the American League. Cruz will turn 41 next July 1 but keeps himself in outstanding shape and plans to continue playing. Prediction: Cruz is valuable at the plate and in the clubhouse. The Twins keep him.

Marwin Gonzalez, utility player: The 31-year-old is completing a two-year, $21 million contract and while he’s listed as a utility player, the reality is he’s an every day player for manager Rocco Baldelli. The only thing is one day Gonzalez might be in right field, the next he will be at second base, the next he will move to third and then go across the diamond to first. If anything, Gonzalez might have been used too much this season as he slashed .211/.286/.320 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 53 games. It will be interesting to see if the Twins make an attempt to keep him. Prediction: Gonzalez also might get more than the Twins are willing to pay this time. He moves on.

Rich Hill, lefthanded starter: The 40-year-old signed a one-year, $3 million contract as he returned from elbow surgery that he had last October. Hill went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in eight starts for the Twins but did miss time because of left shoulder fatigue. Signed to help the Twins in the postseason, Hill was not on the playoff roster for the best-of-three first round but was expected to pitch in the American League Division Series. The problem is the Twins never got there. The question for Hill will be whether he wants to continue pitching in 2021? Prediction: If he does keep pitching, it likely will be elsewhere.

Trevor May, righthanded reliever: Is May’s time in Minnesota finished? He came to the Twins in a 2012 trade, along with starter Vance Worley, in a deal that sent outfielder Ben Revere to Philadelphia. May arrived in Minnesota in 2014 as a starter but has turned into a reliable member of the bullpen. The 31-year-old, who appeared in 24 games this season, is going to be looking for a substantial payday. It remains to be seen if he can cash in, but if he does it might not be with the Twins. Prediction: May departs for another team’s bullpen.

Jake Odorizzi, righthanded starter: This is an interesting situation given Odorizzi’s season. The veteran starter accepted the Twins’ one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer last offseason thinking he would build on his success of 2019 (15-7, 3.51 ERA in 30 starts) and then become a free agent this winter with no draft-pick compensation attached to him. Only the pandemic shortened the 2020 season and Odorizzi spent three stints on the injured list and made only four starts. Odorizzi might have to sign a short-term deal that’s less lucrative to eventually get the contract he thought he would be in line for a year ago at this time. Prediction: The Twins keep him on a short-term deal.

Sergio Romo, righthanded reliever: The 37-year-old got plenty of work out of the Twins’ bullpen this season, going 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA with five saves in 24 appearances. Baldelli clearly liked Romo, despite the fact his on-the-field displays and enthusiasm irritated a few opponents. It’s not a certainty that Romo won’t be back. He has a $5 million team option on his contract for 2021, but the Twins can buy him out for $250,000. Prediction: Romo lands elsewhere.