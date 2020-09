The Wild made it official on Friday, announcing that Mikko Koivu won’t return after 15 seasons with the franchise. The center’s contract expired after the season. The 37-year-old could try to sign with another team or retire.

The #mnwild announced the team will not re-sign Mikko Koivu for the upcoming season. Full statement from General Manager Bill Guerin ยป https://t.co/CmcHCV0wWZ pic.twitter.com/CNQRD3T5Xz — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 18, 2020