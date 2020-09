This episode kicks off with a full recap of the Twins’ trade deadline and news of the Wolves having interest in Victor Oladipo. Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (14:31) and guard Josh Okogie (31:34) join the show to discuss social injustice. Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison talks about heading into his senior season and what lies on the road ahead (48:22), and the show comes to a close with local golfer John Harris talking about retirement after the upcoming Champions Tour stop (57:54).