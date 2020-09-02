Josh Donaldson returns from injured list; Twins designate Ildemaro Vargas for assignment

Josh Donaldson’s absence from the Twins’ lineup will end after 30 games. The third baseman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and will bat second in the lineup for the Twins’ game against the White Sox at Target Field.

Donaldson suffered a right calf strain in late July after appearing in only seven games. He was hitting .182 (4-for-22) with one home runs and two RBIs. Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million free agent deal with the Twins during the offseason.

Donaldson returns one day after the Twins got back center fielder Byron Buxton, who was on the IL for 11 games because of left shoulder inflammation. Buxton robbed Edwin Encarnacion of a home run and drove in the eventual winning run in the Twins’ 3-2 victory over Chicago on Tuesday. Buxton was not in the lineup on Wednesday but manager Rocco Baldelli said he was fine.

The Twins designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for release or assignment to make room for Donaldson on the 28-man roster. Vargas, who was acquired on Aug. 11 in a trade with Arizona, appeared in 10 games for the Twins, hitting .227 (5-for-22) with one double, one triple, two RBIs and a walk.