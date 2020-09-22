Podcast

Josh Donaldson’s swagger is exactly what the Twins need

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 22, 2020 2:55 pm
  • Judd and Jake discuss Josh Donaldson’s ejection and comments on MLB umpires Other topics: Homer Bailey’s back, should the Twins call up a top prospect? The Rocco/Cruz/Donaldson dynamic and MLB’s bubble.

