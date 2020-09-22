Shows
Josh Donaldson’s swagger is exactly what the Twins need
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 22, 2020 2:55 pm
Judd and Jake discuss Josh Donaldson’s ejection and comments on MLB umpires Other topics: Homer Bailey’s back, should the Twins call up a top prospect? The Rocco/Cruz/Donaldson dynamic and MLB’s bubble.
Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories
Zulgad: Don’t call it a tank: Terrible start presents Vikings with excellent opportunity
Should Vikings trade for Jameis Winston? PFF’s Eric Eager makes his case for the deal
Here’s why Jose Berrios could start Game 1 of the playoffs for Twins
Anthony Barr lost for remainder of season because of torn pectoral muscle
If Vikings continue losing ways, could Mike Zimmer be shown the door in 2020?
