Podcast
Keys to a Vikings win over the Titans and Action Movie Rewind: Top Gun
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 25, 2020 12:17 pm
Mackey & Judd open with Judd’s keys to a win over the Titans.
(20:10) Thoughts on the Twins closing the regular season and where they could be seeded in the playoffs.
(33:37) Action Movie Rewind: Top Gun.
(01:21:28) And Wrap with Reusse!
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Podcast
