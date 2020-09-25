Uncategorized

Keys to a Vikings win over the Titans and Action Movie Rewind: Top Gun

By Declan Goff September 25, 2020 12:16 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open with Judd’s keys to a win over the Titans.
  • (20:10) Thoughts on the Twins closing the regular season and where they could be seeded in the playoffs.
  • (33:37) Action Movie Rewind: Top Gun.
  • (01:21:28) And Wrap with Reusse!

