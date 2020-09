This episode of The Scoop leads off with Doogie’s latest notes surrounding the Vikings, Wolves, and Gophers. The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi chats with Doogie about the Vikings’ upcoming start to the season (22:49) and ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum follows with how he sees the Vikings shaping up this year (38:16). Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey (43:52) and Wild goalie Alex Stalock (59:00) round out the back half of the show.